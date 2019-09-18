Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Arsenal: Europa League Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal open another season in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, with a trip to face Eintracht Frankfurt in a tantalising Group F headliner.

These two teams came close to contesting last term's final themselves and now clash at the Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt, Germany, hoping to instantly boost their European prospects for this season.

Last year's runners-up are without a win in their last two away games (since the 1-0 opening-day win at Newcastle United), while Eintracht's only Bundesliga points this season have come on home soil againsy Fortuna Dusseldorf and Hoffenheim.

Gunners manager Unai Emery has played a part in four of the past six Europa League finals (he won three with Sevilla) and returns to Europe's second-tier competition targeting a fast start.

Date: Thursday, September 19

Time: 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET

Venue: Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt, Germany

Live Stream: B/R Live (U.S.), BT Sport Live (UK), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Odds

Eintracht Frankfurt: 43-20

Draw: 5-2

Arsenal: 5-4



Via Caesars.

Preview

The visit to Frankfurt promises to be Arsenal's most difficult fixture of the group on paper—the Eagles made it to the semi-finals of this competition last season and were only beaten on penalties by eventual winners Chelsea.

Arsenal's early-season form has been mixed. They lost 3-1 at Liverpool in late August but surrendering a 2-0 lead to draw at Watford on Sunday was arguably an even bigger disappointment, via Sky Sports:

Emery has placed a lot of his faith in Arsenal's attack this season, but journalist Charles Watts highlighted the absence of injured Alexandre Lacazette (out until October):

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in the first half at Vicarage Road, while £72 million signing Nicolas Pepe is still to open his account after five appearances for the club.

That being said, the defence should be an area of concern leading up to their European kick-off. David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos were at fault for each of Watford's goals, and injury analyst Ben Dinnery recently reported Rob Holding could soon be welcomed back after nine months out with a knee injury:

Goncalo Paciencia has scored three times for Frankfurt this season—their only player who has netted more than once—and the first Portuguese to play for the club shoulders a big responsibility in attack.

Four games into this Bundesliga season and Paciencia has already accrued as many goals as he did over the course of 2018-19, albeit he was limited to just 11 league appearances last term due to a meniscus injury.

The former Porto star issued a rallying call after his side lost 2-1 at Augsburg on Saturday:

Paciencia has in part helped make up the attack after forwards Luka Jovic (Real Madrid), Sebastian Haller (West Ham United) and Ante Rebic (AC Milan on loan) each left during the summer transfer window.

Frankfurt may no longer pose the same threat in terms of personnel. However, a record of two wins from two at home this season may intimidate an Arsenal side that is a lot less reliable away from home.