Giants' Pat Shurmur Declines to Name Eli Manning as Starter over Daniel Jones

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bills defeated the Giants 28-14. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur declined to name Eli Manning as the team's starter over Daniel Jones for Week 3's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

"He's been our starter to this point. I'm not ready to talk about that," Shurmur told reporters Monday.

Manning has thrown for 556 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions through the first two weeks. Jones replaced him in the season-opening defeat to the Dallas Cowboys but did not see the field in Sunday's 28-14 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

                                                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

