Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy Says He Wasn't Interested in Joining PSG

David Ramos/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy has revealed he turned down the opportunity to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, when he left Le Havre for Lyon.

Mendy spent eight years in PSG's academy (2004 to 2012) before he moved to Le Havre, where he made his professional debut.

The 24-year-old told Canal Plus (h/t Football Espana) PSG were interested in re-signing him after his initial breakthrough at the Stade Oceane:

“There was a chance to join PSG then, but the truth is, I was not really interested.

“I had already agreed to join Lyon at that stage, and I had already left PSG earlier in my career, after they had given me the opportunity in their youth teams after I thought I may need an amputation.

“I am from Paris, and my family will be at the match on Tuesday. It will be a special occasion for me.”

The left-back opted for Lyon and made the most of his two seasons as part of their first team, earning his senior France debut in November 2018 before he joined Real for £47 million in June this year.

Los Blancos posted a collection of Mendy's highlights upon announcing his arrival:

Mendy said in June that he was told at 15—while he was in PSG's academy—he would never walk again following hip surgery (likely linked to his remark regarding a possible amputation).

It seems the player has moved on from Les Parisiens, who host Real Madrid on Wednesday when both teams begin their UEFA Champions League campaigns in Group A.

Mendy was delayed in making his first competitive appearance under France legend Zinedine Zidane following a hamstring injury.

However, he made an impression during his debut in a 2-2 draw at Villarreal:

The player gained a reputation in Ligue for being one of the most well-rounded full-backs in the division—perhaps Europe—combining attacking efficiency with reliable defence in equal quantities.

While he's only played 90 minutes of football in La Liga, Mendy is already measuring as one of the fastest players in the division:

PSG instead opted to sign Yuri Berchiche from Real Sociedad as a replacement for the departing Maxwell in 2017, though the former has since returned to Spain with Athletic Bilbao.

A move to the Parc des Princes two years ago could have provided an earlier platform for Mendy at the elite level, though he surely won't regret biding his time to reach Real instead.