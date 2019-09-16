Sadio Mane Says Mohamed Salah Spat 'Forgotten' and Pair Are 'Good Friends'

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has said he and team-mate Mohamed Salah are "the good friends we were before" following an alleged frosty period between the two attacking stars.

Tensions erupted during Liverpool's 3-0 victory at Burnley on August 31, when Mane was visibly angry when being substituted shortly after Salah failed to pass to the Senegalese star when through on goal.

Mane, 27, was calmed by team-mates at the time, but the Reds went into the recent international break with talk of division. However, he told Canal Plus (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) the drama is a thing of the past.

“With Salah? It's forgotten," he said. "These are things that happen in football. Sometimes you have to say things face to face. Sometimes it happens that I am not given the pass. But we have reconciled and become the good friends we were before."

Jurgen Klopp's side were back on top form when they defeated Newcastle United 3-1 at home on Saturday, continuing their unbeaten start to the season and stretching their Premier League lead to five points.

Salah, 27, posted an edited video prior to the fixture dispelling any notion there were still tensions between him and Mane:

Both players got on the scoresheet against the Magpies, with Mane netting twice before substitute Roberto Firmino set Salah up for an exquisite third.

Firmino has two goals and three assists in four league starts this term. Mane and Salah, meanwhile, are off to fine starts in front of goal this season after they tied with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to share last term's Golden Boot (22 goals each), per Goal:

Klopp and Liverpool fans alike will want the pair playing harmoniously as they seek to end the 30-year wait for a top-flight title, as well as attempting to defend the UEFA Champions League crown.

Firmino continues to prove himself as equally pivotal in Liverpool's attack, however, after he came on in the first half before winning the man of the match award for his display against Newcastle, via BT Sport:

One of Klopp's greatest strengths as a manager is his team-building and the ability to unite a dressing room. That feel-good factor is a more potent weapon when players such as Salah and Mane are playing freely and with a smile on their faces.

Both players will hope to have an impact when Liverpool begin their Champions League title defence with a trip to Group E opponents Napoli on Tuesday.