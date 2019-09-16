Champions League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for Group Stage Fixtures

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Tuesday with 32 of Europe's top teams all beginning their quest to land the European Cup.

Defending champions Liverpool face a tricky opening fixture in Group E against Napoli. The Reds were beaten at the Stadio San Paolo in last season's competition but won the return at Anfield.

The pick of Tuesday's fixtures looks to be at the Westfalenstadion where Borussia Dortmund welcome Spanish champions Barcelona in Group F.

Wednesday brings another eight fixtures and some more cracking ties. Last season's beaten finalists Tottenham Hotspur are at Olympiakos, Atletico Madrid take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain host Real Madrid.

Tuesday's Group Stage Fixtures (Odds courtesy of Caesars)

Inter Milan (7-20), Draw (39-10), Slavia Prague (17-2), 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET

Lyon (71-100), Draw (29-10), Zenit St. Petersburg (19-5), 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET

Ajax (1-2), Draw (17-5), Lille (26-5), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Benfica (33-20), Draw (12-5), RB Leipzig (8-5), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund (39-20), Draw (13-5), Barcelona (13-10), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Chelsea (87-100), Draw (13-5), Valencia (13-4), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Napoli (2-1), Draw (51-20), Liverpool (13-10), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Red Bull Salzburg (59-100), Draw (7-2), Genk (4-1), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Wednesday's Group Stage Fixtures

Club Brugge (91-100), Draw (13-5), Galatasaray (3-1), 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET

Olympiakos (7-2), Draw (12-5), Tottenham Hotspur (87-100), 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET

Dinamo Zagreb (13-5), Draw (12-5), Atalanta (11-10), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid (3-2), Draw (41-20), Juventus (21-10), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Bayer Leverkusen (9-25), Draw (4-1), Lokomotiv Moscow (8-1), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Shakhtar Donetsk (87-10), Draw (9-2), Manchester City (31-100), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain (23-20), Draw (13-5), Real Madrid (9-4), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich (3-50), Draw (12-1), Red Star Belgrade (28-1), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

In the United Kingdom, the matches are televised on BT Sport and can be streamed via the BT Sport website.

In the United States, the action is available via B/R Live and TNT.

Tuesday Preview

Liverpool are favourites to open up the defence of their title with a win at Napoli and head into Tuesday's match five points clear at the top of the Premier League table and in fine form.

The Reds have won all five of their league games but will need no reminding that Lorenzo Insigne's 90th minute goal gave Napoli a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the group stages in 2018-19.

Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of players who can cause Liverpool problems. Insigne, Dries Mertens and summer arrival Hirving Lozano will all hope to trouble goalkeeper Adrian on his Champions League debut.

Yet Liverpool arrive with forwards Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all fit and firing:

Jurgen Klopp's side proved last season they are the continent's top team by lifting the European Cup for a sixth time, but they did lose four matches on their travels and have shown vulnerability away from Anfield.

Meanwhile, Barcelona continue their hunt for a first Champions League win since 2015 against Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

The Spanish champions had been without injured captain Lionel Messi in the early weeks of the season, but the forward has returned to training ahead of the game:

Luis Suarez gave Barca a boost by returning from injury in Saturday's 5-2 win over Valencia. The Uruguayan marked his comeback with two goals, while 16-year-old sensation Ansu Fati was also on target again:

Yet Barcelona have yet to keep a clean sheet this season and will come up against former striker Paco Alcacer in prolific form:

He will be ably supported by 19-year-old Jadon Sancho, who has also started the season strongly with five goals and five assists in all competitions for club and country.

The teenager's battle against Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba is likely to prove a key feature of the game, and both teams will be desperate for a win in a tough group also containing Inter Milan and Slavia Prague.