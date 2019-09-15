Amari Cooper Rumors: Cowboys WR 'Intentionally Patient' in Contract Talks

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

If Amari Cooper receives a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys, it will likely come after the 2019 season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cooper is being "intentionally patient" with his contract because the money for wide receivers is steadily increasing.

The Cowboys spent a lot of money prior to the start of this season, giving extensions to Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence and La'el Collins. They also remain in discussions with Dak Prescott about a long-term deal.

Cooper is the one pending free agent on Dallas' roster for whom there has been very little talk about.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported in May the Cowboys and Cooper were stuck in a "stalemate."

The patience displayed by Cooper will likely pay dividends when he does get a new contract, whether it's from Dallas or another team. New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas became the first wideout to get a $100 million deal, including $61 million guaranteed, when he signed an extension in July.

Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones broke Thomas' record with a fully guaranteed $66 million extension over three years, including $64 million due at signing, last week.

Even if the Cowboys decide to use the franchise tag, Cooper will come out ahead because the value of that will go up from the $16.8 million value it had in 2019 because of those deals for Thomas and Jones.

Cooper got off to a great start this season with 106 yards and one touchdown on six receptions in Dallas' 35-17 win over the New York Giants. The 25-year-old had more than 1,000 receiving yards in three of his first four seasons.