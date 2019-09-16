Gridiron Digest: Are the Cowboys the Class of the NFC?

1 of 10

Will Newton/Getty Images

Want some eye-popping Cowboys numbers? Here are some eye-popping Cowboys numbers.

Through two games, Dak Prescott has completed 82.3 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns. He's averaging 10.9 yards per attempt. He has been sacked only once. He has thrown just 11 incompletions.

The Cowboys have beaten the Giants and Redskins by a combined 66-38 margin through two games, but a pair of meaningless late touchdowns by their opponents made both games look closer than they were. The Cowboys have converted on 13-of-21 (61.9 percent) of their third downs, while their opponents have gone 4-of-20 (20 percent).

We could keep going, but you get the idea.

Meanwhile, Saints quarterback Drew Brees is injured, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald got banged up against the Saints, the Eagles nearly lost half of their roster against the Falcons and the NFC North doesn't have one fully functional offense to share among four teams.

Maybe the Cowboys are the team to beat in the NFC.

First, the not-so-fast disclaimers: The Giants and Skins are two of the weakest teams in the NFL, at least in the non-Dolphins category. The Rams are 2-0 against a pair of solid opponents. It's too early to bury anyone yet, no matter who's injured. And not all of the Cowboys' offensive stats after two games are rosy. For example, a defense that just faced Eli Manning and Case Keenum should muster more than two sacks and zero interceptions through two games.

But here are three reasons to believe that the Cowboys are going to stay squarely in the thick of the playoff picture for the whole season:

1) Kellen Moore is the lost mini-McVay. The former Cowboys backup quarterback-turned-offensive coordinator has modernized the team's offense, adding lots of pre-snap motion to make Prescott's pre-snap reads easier. Opponents were ready for Jason Garrett's old game plans of three different rushing plays, four play-action passes and some screens for 3rd - and-20. Opponents aren't ready for this.

2) The offensive line is healthy again. Travis Frederick, Zach Martin, Tyron Smith, La'El Collins and Conner Williams all finally get to be on the same field at the same time after Frederick missed all of last season with an autoimmune disease and Smith was out or limited for much of the 2017 season. When both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard can gain chunk yardage and Prescott rarely gets touched, it's easy for a new coordinator to look like a genius.

3) The receiving corps is better than advertised. We all know about Amari Cooper. But Michael Gallup took major strides this offseason after too much was asked of him as a rookie (though he did leave Sunday's game with a knee injury), and Randall Cobb looks rejuvenated now that he's out of a Packers offense that forced him to run the same three routes for eight years.

All of the Cowboys headlines during the offseason and training camp involved holdouts and dollar signs. And there will still be some future news for the financial pages: Prescott is setting himself up for a $40 bazillion contract. But the fact that the Cowboys are spending lots of money should not obscure the fact that they also look very, very dangerous.

Let's wait for a big defensive performance or a win against a tough opponent before declaring them NFC front-runners.

But let's also keep an eye on what they are doing, not just on what they are spending.