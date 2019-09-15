49ers' Joe Staley Suffers Broken Fibula Injury; Expected to Miss 8 Weeks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2019

TAMPA, FL - SEPTERMBER 8: Joe Staley #74 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. The 49ers defeated the Buccaneers 31-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

While the San Francisco 49ers are celebrating their first 2-0 start in seven years, they did receive bad news Sunday when it was revealed offensive tackle Joe Staley suffered a broken fibula. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Staley is expected to miss eight weeks after leaving the 49ers' 41-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

