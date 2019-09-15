49ers' Joe Staley Suffers Broken Fibula Injury; Expected to Miss 8 Weeks

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

While the San Francisco 49ers are celebrating their first 2-0 start in seven years, they did receive bad news Sunday when it was revealed offensive tackle Joe Staley suffered a broken fibula.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Staley is expected to miss eight weeks after leaving the 49ers' 41-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter.

