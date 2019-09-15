Look: Cameron Jordan, Saints Robbed of TD vs. Rams After Referee Mistake

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A word of advice for everyone as they start their week: Take cover if you plan on asking New Orleans Saints fans what they think about officiating in the NFL.

The Saints were the victims of another game-changing call against the Los Angeles Rams during Sunday's rematch of the NFC Championship Game. As Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk explained, defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson forced a fumble from Rams quarterback Jared Goff, which Cameron Jordan then scooped up.

Jordan had a clear path to the end zone to give the Saints the lead for the first time in the game, but officials blew the play dead and said it was an incomplete pass. While New Orleans eventually got the ball after head coach Sean Payton successfully challenged the play, it had to start from its own 13-yard line instead of getting credit for Jordan's touchdown.

The best course of action for officials in that scenario is almost always to let the play finish and then go back and review it. That way, the defense can have the return if it was a fumble instead of feeling cheated even after forcing a turnover.

Even before this call, Saints fans have every reason to be upset at refereeing in general.

The Saints likely would have been in the Super Bowl last season were it not for a missed call in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams. Drew Brees lofted a pass to Tommylee Lewis in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, but Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman steamrolled the would-be pass-catcher well before the ball arrived.

A pass-interference call would have allowed the Saints to run the time down and kick a field goal on the final play. Instead, they settled for a field goal much earlier and allowed Los Angeles to force overtime with its own field goal on the ensuing possession.

Thousands of Saints fans arrived at their Week 1 game against the Houston Texans this season dressed as officials and were ready to boo at every whistle.

Best of luck to the refs who are assigned to the next game in New Orleans after another costly mistake went against the Saints on Sunday.