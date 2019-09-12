B/R Expert Consensus NFL Picks for Week 2

0 of 16

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Oh, do we have excuses for you.

Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski are picking every game against the spread all season long. And although the consensus fell just a cover shy of a wash in Week 1, it also felt like whatever could go wrong did go wrong.

Our gang was on the Carolina Panthers, who failed to cover by half a point. They took the Detroit Lions, who blew an 18-point fourth-quarter lead. They sided with the Philadelphia Eagles, who were victimized by a backdoor cover against the Washington Redskins. They didn't imagine the Cleveland Browns would be so bad or that the Oakland Raiders would be so good.

They did at least unanimously steer you right on the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, but they were also in complete agreement that the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers would cover spreads they fell well short of hitting at home.

Here is the end result:

T-1. Gary Davenport: 8-8

T-1. Brad Gagnon: 8-8

3. Brent Sobleski: 7-9

Consensus picks: 7-9

And here's their attempt to totally redeem themselves.

Lines from Caesars as of 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 11.