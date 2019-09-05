B/R Expert Consensus NFL Picks for Week 1

0 of 16

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Regulated sports betting is now legal in some form in more than a dozen states, according to ESPN.com's Ryan Rodenberg, and a handful of states and Washington, D.C., are on the cusp of joining that group.

For the first time in history, legal bets were placed by Americans outside of Nevada on NFL games last season. But we're breaking from the early stages of legalization, and any stigma associated with betting on NFL action is dissipating quickly.

According to ESPN.com's David Purdum, survey results released Wednesday by the American Gaming Association project that 7 million adults will bet at a casino sportsbook this season, which is up 20.6 percent from the 2018 campaign.

It's a new world, and we're here to help.

Without making any guarantees (in other words, don't send us invoices for your losses), we've tasked Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski with picking every game this season—against the spread.

Here are the first 16.

Lines from Caesars as of Wednesday, September 4.