Nets Will Give Away 10,000 Kyrie Irving Jerseys at 2nd Game of Season vs. Knicks

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 08: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics high fives fans as he walks off the court following the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 8, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Celetics defeated the Suns 116-109 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets fans who are looking to get their hands on a Kyrie Irving jersey can do so just by going to one of the team's first games of the 2019-20 season.

The Nets announced Saturday they will hand out free replica Irving jerseys to the first 10,000 people to walk through the doors at Barclays Center for their game against the New York Knicks on Friday, Oct. 25:

That will mark the team's second contest of the season, as Brooklyn will begin its campaign by hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Irving's signing represented one of the NBA's biggest offseason moves. Adding Irving and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant made the Nets one of the Association's most intriguing teams, though they'll likely have to wait until 2020-21 for Durant to return from a ruptured Achilles.

Related

    Report: Agents Refute NCAA's New Rule

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Agents Refute NCAA's New Rule

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucks to Offer Giannis the Super Max Next Year

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bucks to Offer Giannis the Super Max Next Year

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Issues Memo to Teams on Tampering

    Board of Governors to vote next week on new efforts to prevent tampering, including significant rise in fines

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Issues Memo to Teams on Tampering

    Board of Governors to vote next week on new efforts to prevent tampering, including significant rise in fines

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Pop: Criticizing Team USA 'Immature'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pop: Criticizing Team USA 'Immature'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report