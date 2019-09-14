Nets Will Give Away 10,000 Kyrie Irving Jerseys at 2nd Game of Season vs. Knicks

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets fans who are looking to get their hands on a Kyrie Irving jersey can do so just by going to one of the team's first games of the 2019-20 season.

The Nets announced Saturday they will hand out free replica Irving jerseys to the first 10,000 people to walk through the doors at Barclays Center for their game against the New York Knicks on Friday, Oct. 25:

That will mark the team's second contest of the season, as Brooklyn will begin its campaign by hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Irving's signing represented one of the NBA's biggest offseason moves. Adding Irving and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant made the Nets one of the Association's most intriguing teams, though they'll likely have to wait until 2020-21 for Durant to return from a ruptured Achilles.