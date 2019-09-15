College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 3

4 of 4

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Utah at USC (9 p.m. ET Friday)

Well, so much for a showdown between ranked Pac-12 opponents.

The Trojans ruined that by losing on the road to BYU, but that doesn't mean they will lie down against the Utes.

Friday night represents a major showdown between Pac-12 South opponents who'll try to establish an early, huge notch in their belts. Arizona State looks like it will have a say-so in the division, too, but Kyle Whittingham's Utes are perhaps the league's best team. They'll try to reassert that Friday.

Air Force at Boise State (9 p.m. Friday)

You might think it's odd to have this game highlighted, but this should be a fun Group of Five contest. Unfortunately, it's going head-to-head with Utah-USC on Friday night.

The Falcons have plodded along for several years under longtime coach Troy Calhoun, but they got a massive perception-boosting win over Colorado on Saturday to drop the Buffaloes from the ranks of the unbeaten. Boise State already topped Florida State this year too.

Don't sleep on this game.

Michigan at Wisconsin (Noon, Saturday)

How good are Jack Coan and Wisconsin?

We'll all find out early Saturday afternoon when the Badgers host Michigan in a massive conference battle for this time of year. For that matter, we'll know a lot more about the Wolverines too.

Jim Harbaugh's team hasn't looked anything like a title contender in unimpressive wins over Middle Tennessee and Army. Meanwhile, Wisconsin dominated South Florida and Central Michigan.

But that's South Florida and Central Michigan, right?

Competition ramps up next weekend, and everybody will get to see who's a pretender and a contender in the Big Ten.

Auburn at Texas A&M (3:30 p.m.)

There should be no questions about Alabama or LSU in the SEC West. Those two are legit.

If there's to be another contender on that side of the SEC ledger, it'll be one of the two teams that will get together Saturday afternoon in College Station.

Auburn is young, but the Tigers defense is loaded with playmakers, and freshman quarterback Bo Nix does a lot of good things for coach Gus Malzahn.

The Aggies lost to Clemson, but a lot of teams lose to the defending national champions. This is still a talented squad with a lot of weapons, and it gets AU at home. This should be a good one.

Notre Dame at Georgia (8 p.m.)

The rematch between the Fighting Irish and Bulldogs will dictate both programs' narratives for the remainder of the season.

If Brian Kelly's team is a legitimate College Football Playoff contender this year, a win in Athens would go a long way toward proving that. Georgia looks strong everywhere, but the Bulldogs haven't played anybody significant yet.

That changes Saturday night in a must-watch, prime-time battle.

Other matchups, such as Tennessee heading the Swamp to take on Florida, a renewed Pac-12 rivalry between two teams that need to return to national relevance in Oregon-Stanford, and a rugged Big Ten tilt between Michigan State and Northwestern aren't just filler, either. Washington at BYU has promise too.

This is the week we've all been waiting for.

Brad Shepard covers college football for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter, @Brad_Shepard.