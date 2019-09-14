Florida QB Feleipe Franks Likely Out for Season with Dislocated Ankle Injury

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks was carted off the field late in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Kentucky Wildcats after he suffered a gruesome leg injury while attempting to scramble for a first down.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen said after the game Franks will likely miss the rest of the season with a dislocated ankle, per Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.

Thompson also detailed the tough scene on the field:

Franks exited the game at Kroger Field after he connected on 12 of 17 pass attempts for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had 23 rushing yards on eight carries.

Redshirt junior Kyle Trask replaced Franks while the Gators trailed 21-10 and wound up leading the Gators to a comeback victory, 29-21.

Still, losing Franks is a tough blow. The redshirt junior had been the starter for much of the past two seasons. After sitting out his first year in Gainesville, he made 24 starts since the beginning of the 2017 season.

He led the Gators to a 10-3 record and a Peach Bowl victory last year. That helped Florida finish tied for seventh in the final AP Top 25 poll.

Franks followed that performance by leading Florida to a strong start to 2019. While helping the Gators win their first two games, he completed 77.8 percent of his passes for 524 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He had recorded 45 rushing yards and a score on the ground as well.