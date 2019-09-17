Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus: How to Watch, Odds, Streaming Info, Match Preview

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid and Juventus begin their 2019-20 UEFA Champions League seasons this Wednesday afternoon. Just six months after facing each other over two legs in the competition’s round of 16 last year, the Spanish and Italian clubs were drawn together in Group D.

Atletico hosts Juventus on Matchday 1 this week, and the return match in the group stage will be on Matchday 5 (Nov. 26) in Turin.

In this article, you can find the match kickoff time, how to watch, streaming info, odds and a match preview.

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus: Date, Kickoff Time, Stadium

Atletico and Juventus play on Wednesday, Sept. 18 as part of the first matchday of the Champions League season. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET. With Atletico as the home team, the venue will be the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, the same stadium that hosted the UCL final last season.

In the teams’ last meeting in Madrid, Atletico fought for a strong 2-0 win to take the first-leg lead in the round of 16.

How to Watch and Stream Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus Live

You can stream the match on B/R Live in the United States and BT Sport in the United Kingdom. Wednesday’s Champions League coverage on B/R Live will begin at 12 p.m. ET with B/R Football Matchday, leading into the pair of 12:55 p.m. matches.

Atletico and Juventus will square off at 3 p.m., with live studio coverage streaming in between matches. The link below will take you directly to the match stream.

Stream Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus on B/R Live here

Stream every UEFA Champions League match on B/R Live all season with the B/R Live Pass, available in a monthly ($9.99/month) or annual ($79.99/year) subscription. Each match is also available to stream individually for $2.99.

Odds for Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus

As the home team, Atletico Madrid (+165) stands as a narrow favorite in this match, according to Caesars, with Juventus listed at (+180). For the entire 2019-20 Champions League, both clubs have top-10 odds right now to win the trophy.

Caesars lists Juventus (+1000) as the fifth favorite for the title and Atletico (+2000) as the ninth.

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus: Match preview

As mentioned above, the sides met in the round of 16 last season, with different results in each leg. Atletico roared out to a first-leg win, but its eternal nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo, formerly of city rivals Real Madrid, took over the second leg to help Juventus advance.

Ronaldo has long had goalscoring success against Atletico in his career, and Diego Simeone’s squad will have to figure out how to contain him, much like the first-leg shutout last spring.

Another storyline to follow is the two young faces making their Champions League debuts with their new teams. After the departure of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, Atletico spent $142 million—the fifth-highest fee of all time—to acquire Portuguese teenage star Joao Felix. The attacker broke out in the UEFA Europa League with Benfica last season and continued to impress during Atletico’s preseason and start of the La Liga season.

Adding an even more intriguing dimension to the storyline is that Felix has recently been called up to Portugal’s senior team, playing alongside the player to whom he’s the heir apparent: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus acquired Matthijs de Ligt, one of the best young center backs in the world. He turned 20 last month, but last season, as the 19-year-old captain of Ajax, he led the Dutch champions to the Champions League semifinals. They beat Juventus in the quarterfinals on the way, and the defender scored the deciding goal.

With longtime Juventus defender and captain Giorgio Chiellini out for the season with a torn ACL, De Ligt will have to grow up on the larger stage even quicker. The matchup between De Ligt and Felix will be an excellent one to watch in the two matches these teams play in the group stage.