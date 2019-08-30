Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini Will Have Surgery After Suffering Knee Injury

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Giorgio Chiellini could be set for an extended spell on the treatment table after Juventus confirmed the influential defender will need surgery to repair a knee injury:

The skipper suffered the problem during a training session on Friday, according to the team's website. Chiellini played in Juve's season opener last week, scoring the decisive goal during a 1-0 win away to Parma.

