Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini Will Have Surgery After Suffering Knee Injury

Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini Will Have Surgery After Suffering Knee InjuryAugust 30, 2019
Giorgio Chiellini could be set for an extended spell on the treatment table after Juventus confirmed the influential defender will need surgery to repair a knee injury:
JuventusFC @juventusfcen
During today's training session, Giorgio Chiellini sustained a sprain of the right knee and lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament. It will be necessary to have surgery in the coming days. https://t.co/j7wsxKMe4G https://t.co/Aof16CyBiA
The skipper suffered the problem during a training session on Friday, according to the team's website. Chiellini played in Juve's season opener last week, scoring the decisive goal during a 1-0 win away to Parma.
