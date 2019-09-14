Report: Antonio Brown Travels with Patriots Ahead of Expected Debut vs. Dolphins

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown traveled with the team Saturday ahead of its road game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Michael Giardi.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Brown is expected to play, but Pro Football Talk noted that making the trip doesn't guarantee that he will suit up Sunday.

Brown began practicing with the team Wednesday after signing a one-year deal with a team option for 2020 the previous Saturday.

The seven-time Pro Bowler's status had been called into question because he is under NFL investigation after his former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil lawsuit against him Tuesday alleging that he sexually assaulted her on three occasions, per TMZ.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

