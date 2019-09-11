Barcelona's Arda Turan Receives Suspended Sentence for Firing Gun

Arda Turan of Istanbul Medipol Basaksehir FK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig football match between Medipol Basaksehir FK and Kayserispor on April 21, 2018 at the Fatih Terim stadium in Istanbul, Turkey(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
On-loan Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has been given a suspended prison sentence of two years and eight months after discharging a gun at a hospital after getting into a fight at a nightclub.

Per Sky Sports, Turan was convicted of causing "fear and panic, illegal possession of weapons and intentional injury."

The midfielder, who is on a two-and-a-half-year loan with Istanbul Basaksehir, fired a gun into the ground at  a hospital after leaving Turkish singer Berkay Sahin with a broken nose in a nightclub fight last year.

                           

