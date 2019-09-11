Barcelona's Arda Turan Receives Suspended Sentence for Firing Gun

VI-Images/Getty Images

On-loan Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has been given a suspended prison sentence of two years and eight months after discharging a gun at a hospital after getting into a fight at a nightclub.

Per Sky Sports, Turan was convicted of causing "fear and panic, illegal possession of weapons and intentional injury."

The midfielder, who is on a two-and-a-half-year loan with Istanbul Basaksehir, fired a gun into the ground at a hospital after leaving Turkish singer Berkay Sahin with a broken nose in a nightclub fight last year.

