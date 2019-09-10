Jurgen Klopp Says He Told Philippe Coutinho That Bayern Would Be a 'Good Fit'

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he advised Philippe Coutinho that Bayern Munich would be a "good fit" for him.

Coutinho moved to the Bundesliga champions from Barcelona in the summer, leaving the Camp Nou on a temporary basis just 18 months after his transfer from the Reds.

Speaking about his former player, Klopp said he encouraged Coutinho to make the switch to the Allianz Arena and noted the Reds were not able to fund a possible move for the player, per Bild (h/t Danny Gallagher of MailOnline).

"I personally told him that Bayern and him would be a good fit," he said. "He's a world-class player and a really good signing for Bayern—and the Bundesliga. ... We'd already spent all the money we got for him. I have already told him in person that he and Bayern will be a good fit."

Coutinho has only made two appearances for his new club. His first start, in which he was on the field for 67 minutes, came in Bayern's 6-1 demolition of Mainz before the international break.

Barcelona confirmed that Bayern do have an option in their loan agreement to buy Coutinho for a fee of €120 million (£107 million), while the German champions will shell out €8.5 million (£7.5 million) to take the player on loan for the season.

Although Coutinho struggled to make a consistent impression at Barca, the team performed better when he was in the side. He offered a regular creative presence when afforded a chance:

What frustrated those who frequent the Camp Nou was the midfielder's penchant for clinging on to the ball too long and the poor decision-making he frequently showed when he ventured into the final third.

By contrast, at Liverpool under Klopp, Coutinho was one of the most feared attacking players in the Premier League, as he was capable of unlocking defences with his silky dribbling and eye for a pass.

The Brazilian also showed a penchant for spectacular goals during his time at Anfield, with his shooting from distance a trademark of his play:

He was only able to occasionally conjure these types of moments for Barcelona:

Bayern opted against signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid after his two-year loan spell, while Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben also left in the summer. It meant there was a void of creativity in the side, something that Coutinho will be tasked with filling.

After a challenging time at Barcelona, the former Liverpool man will be hopeful of rediscovering the form he showcased on Merseyside. Klopp, who was arguably able to draw the best from the Brazil international, appears to be confident a switch to Munich is the right move for the player.