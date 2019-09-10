Brazil vs. Peru: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream, Preview and More

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Copa America winners Brazil will be favourites to beat Peru in an international friendly at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday.

It's a rematch of the Copa final, won 3-1 by the Selecao back in July. Brazil also bested Peru during the group stage, earning a comprehensive 5-0 victory.

The psychological edge belongs to the Selecao, who have also been boosted by Neymar's return to the international fold. He scored a goal and created another to help his nation earn a 2-2 draw against Colombia on Friday.

Neymar's presence, along with Ajax forward David Neres and Liverpool enforcer Fabinho, ensure Brail have enough star power to handily beat Ricardo Gareca's squad for a third time in a row.

Date: Tuesday, September 10

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/3:30 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

Live Stream: PPV.

Odds

Peru: +720 (bet $100 to win $720)

Brazil: -250

Draw: +370

Odds per Caesars.

Neymar endured a controversial summer during which a move from Paris Saint-Germain back to former club Barcelona never materialised. While he's often stymied by injuries, and his commitment is the subject of numerous questions, Neymar rarely fails to shine on the pitch.

His latest prolific outing involved teeing up Real Madrid holding midfielder Casemiro to open the scoring against Colombia.

After Los Cafeteros had taken a 2-1 lead, courtesy of a brace from Luis Muriel, it was Neymar who found the net to salvage a draw.

Neymar's ability to be the creative heartbeat for his nation, as well as the principal scoring threat, makes him the player Peru will fear. Yet the 27-year-old is ably supported by the pace and perceptive movement of Neres, along with astute distribution from deep by Fabinho.

Peru's attempts to keep pace with Neymar and Co. will hinge on the flair and eye for a pass of No. 10 Christian Cueva. He needs to get on the ball early and often to help keep Seattle Sounders FC striker Raul Ruidiaz supplied with chances.

Ultimately, though, this attacking duo will struggle to match Brazil's array of marquee talents in the final third.