Lakers Rumors: LA Applies for $1.75M Exception for DeMarcus Cousins' Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: DeMarcus Cousins looks on during the game between the Enemies and Power during week seven of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Allstate Arena on August 03, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly applied for a $1.75 million disabled player exception after DeMarcus Cousins suffered what's expected to be a season-ending torn ACL.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news.

Cousins suffered a torn ACL last month during a workout, effectively ending his tenure with the Lakers before it began. He signed a one-year contract with the team in July in hopes of helping push the Lakers into title contention.

The Lakers signed Dwight Howard to a non-guaranteed contract last month to replace Cousins. Their roster is currently full, so they will need a roster spot open in order to fill the DPE if it's granted. Bobby Marks of ESPN noted the exception does not disappear if Cousins is waived, so it's possible the team moves on from a procedural standpoint.

The exception is also not prorated, so it will become most valuable when players hit the buyout market following the February trade deadline. 

Cousins spent last season with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30 regular-season games after returning from a torn Achilles. He appeared in only eight postseason games after suffering a ruptured quad in the team's first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cousins last month on a third-degree harassing communications charge after he allegedly said he would "put a bullet through your f--king head" to his ex-girlfriend in a phone conversation.

The Lakers and NBA released statements saying they were conducting an investigation into the matter. 

