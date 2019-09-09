Man City Have First Billion-Euro Squad in History Ahead of PSG, Real Madrid

Man City Have First Billion-Euro Squad in History Ahead of PSG, Real MadridSeptember 9, 2019
Manchester City's spending in the summer has seen them become the first club in history to assemble a squad at the cost of more than €1 billion in transfer fees.
Figures from the International Centre for Sports Studies showed, including add-ons, the combined total cost of City's squad:
CIES Football Obs @CIES_Football
First billion euro squad in football history: @ManCity invested an estimated €1.014 bn in transfer fees (add-ons included) to sign current players; @PSG_inside (€913M) & @realmadrid (€902M) not that far; more in last @CIES_Football Weekly Post ➡️ https://t.co/FArDQRyXFj https://t.co/hVrBAKDkpp
The Sky Blues spent €168 million in the summer, which included a club-record €70 million fee for Rodri and €65 million on Joao Cancelo.
Second on the list are Paris Saint-Germain, who spent €104 million. Their biggest arrivals in the transfer window were Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye, at a cost of €32 million and €30 million, respectively.
Real Madrid are third on the list after a squad overhaul that included the arrivals of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo, with their spending totalling €308 million.
Los Blancos' squad is 148 times more expensive than Real Mallorca's, and there are significant gaps between the most and least expensive sides throughout the rest of Europe's top five leagues, too:
CIES Football Obs @CIES_Football
Gaps between costliest vs cheapest squad per league (transfer fees to sign current players): from X3⃣2⃣ in @premierleague to X1⃣4⃣8⃣ in @laliga; more in the unique @CIES_Football Weekly Post ➡️ https://t.co/FArDQRyXFj #mancity # #ncfc #realmadrid #mallorca https://t.co/ET0fY7po5N
Relative to their spending, City and PSG haven't received a great deal from transfer sales:
CIES Football Obs @CIES_Football
Most negative net balance on transfer operations during last decade for current big-5 league clubs: #mancity #psg #MUFC #ForçaBarça #ACMilan Find out more in 47th edition of the @CIES_Football Monthly Report ➡️ https://t.co/o3iZZOiVAf https://t.co/HrwpuEEwnC
Real have fared better on that front than their English and French counterparts. Per CIES, only four clubs—Monaco, Chelsea, Juventus and Benfica—have generated more in sales than Madrid's €763 million in the last decade.
The Spanish giants have been a dominant force in Europe in recent years, with four UEFA Champions League wins since 2014.
City and PSG have dominated on their domestic fronts.
The Citizens have won the Premier League two seasons running, notching 198 points in the process, and last season they also won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield.
PSG have won Ligue 1 in six of the last seven seasons, with a further 16 domestic honours coming their way since 2013.
The 10 Worst Man City Signings of the 2010s