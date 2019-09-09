Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger on Antonio Brown Signing with Patriots: 'Whatever'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The New England Patriots handled the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease Sunday during a 33-3 victory, and they didn't even have wide receiver Antonio Brown on the field.

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in no mood to talk about his former teammate joining the other side of the rivalry.

"Whatever," Roethlisberger told reporters when asked what he thought about Brown joining New England.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that is exactly what the seven-time Pro Bowler will do after agreeing to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $15 million following his release from the Oakland Raiders.

While Brown has dominated headlines this offseason for a variety of reasons that include frostbitten feet, multiple grievances against the NFL in an effort to wear his old helmet and an altercation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, he was also at the center of Pittsburgh's collapse last year and didn't exactly leave on the best of terms with his former quarterback.

Pittsburgh went 2-4 in its final six games last year and missed the playoffs entirely, and Brown didn't even play the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported he missed the contest because he sat out practice following a "dispute" with Roethlisberger.

Brown also tweeted Big Ben has an "owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches" in February, and Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review noted the quarterback appeared on his weekly 93.7 FM radio segment and criticized the receiver's route running on an interception in a loss to the Denver Broncos in November.

Roethlisberger may not have to worry about feuding with Brown as teammates anymore, but the Patriots appear to be a juggernaut and figure to only improve with the addition of the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Brown led the league with 15 touchdown receptions last year and will either take advantage of single coverage in New England or create additional openings for the combination of Phillip Dorsett, Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman and James White with the additional attention he attracts.

Pittsburgh couldn't even stay within less than 30 points of the Patriots without Brown and may be tasked with playing an even stronger version of the reigning champions in the playoffs.

It's no wonder Roethlisberger wasn't in a talking mood when it came to Brown.