Report: Raiders' Antonio Brown Feet Have Extreme Frostbite; No Return Timetable

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders have no timetable for Antonio Brown's return to the field as the receiver recovers from an extreme case of frostbite, according to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio (h/t Michele Steele).

PFT Live's Chris Simms reported earlier this week that Brown "burned his feet by entering a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear," resulting in extreme frostbite.

Brown previously used social media to give fans a glimpse at what he's dealing with:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday that Brown was "day-to-day" after seeing a foot specialist. He added to that on Wednesday:

That comes a couple of days after Oakland coach Jon Gruden expressed his disappointment about the seven-time Pro Bowler not participating in training camp.

"I think we're all disappointed," Gruden said on Friday, per The Athletic's Lindsay Jones. "We want to get the party started.”

The 31-year-old is preparing for his first season as a member of the Raiders, as he demanded a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason and was eventually granted his wish. He received a restructured three-year, $50.1 million deal with Oakland.

While Brown had gotten to get some work in Gruden's system during organized team activities in May, he is missing valuable time right now—and the regular season is approximately one month away.

With the Raiders being the subject of HBO's Hard Knocks, former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz believes this unusual injury situation would create an interesting scene:

Brown's quick feet have helped him become one of the best receivers in football. If he is going to make an impact on the field for the Raiders this season, making sure his feet are as close to 100 percent as possible will be key, even if it means missing some time.