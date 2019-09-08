Report: Tom Brady Joked 'We'll Take Him' After Antonio Brown's Raiders Release

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Tom Brady reportedly joked with friends about the New England Patriots signing Antonio Brown on Saturday.

It turned out to be no laughing matter. ESPN's Jeff Darlington revealed the tidbit of information during Sunday NFL Countdown.

"Tom Brady, when he found out that AB was going to be released yesterday, he told some of his friends, 'Hey, we'll take him.' It was supposed to be a joke. He was supposed to be joking," Darlington said.

The Patriots signed Brown to a one-year contract worth up to $15 million Saturday, just hours after he was granted his release by the Oakland Raiders.

