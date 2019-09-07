Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins Lead No. 5 Ohio State to Blowout Win over Cincinnati

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Ohio State improved to 2-0 with a 42-0 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Following an efficient performance in their season opener, Justin Fields finished 20-of-25 for 224 yards and two touchdowns for the fifth-ranked Buckeyes. Fields also ran for 42 yards and two scores on nine attempts.

J.K. Dobbins provided a steady presence on the ground as well, carrying the ball 17 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State did a good job of keeping Michael Warren II in check, limiting the Bearcats running back to 15 yards overall and 1.5 yards per carry.

Ohio State Offense Not Missing a Beat without Urban Meyer

Even though he was merely moving to a different role on the staff, Ryan Day had massive shoes to fill as he succeeded Urban Meyer as Ohio State's head coach. The Buckeyes are also counting on a first-year starting quarterback who joined the program in January.

And yet, this offense is looking a lot like the unit that finished fourth in S&P+ offensive rating in 2018, per Football Outsiders.

Cincinnati wasn't a pushover on defense last year. The Bearcats allowed an average of 290.6 yards per game (eighth in FBS) and then surrendered 218 yards to UCLA in a 24-14 win last week.

Fields and Dobbins shredded Cincinnati.

Dobbins' 60-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave OSU a 21-point lead and broke the game wide-open. It was the kind of explosion he didn't show in 2018, when he averaged 4.6 yards per carry and failed to have a run longer than 42 yards.

Video Play Button CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Right Arrow Icon

Fields' numbers largely speak for themselves, and the manner in which he's putting up his big stats is more impressive than the sheer volume.

The sophomore quarterback didn't try to force a lot of throws or try too hard to make a highlight-reel play knowing the outcome was already decided.

Ohio State is quickly dispelling the notion it might have taken a step backward following the departures of Meyer and Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Enjoy Chase Young While You Can, Ohio State Fans

In his most recent 2020 mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Chase Young to be the No. 2 overall pick. The Buckeyes defensive end is only a junior, but there's little chance he'll stick around for his senior year in Columbus.

Young wreaked havoc on the Cincinnati offensive line. In addition to constantly harassing Desmond Ridder in the pocket, he blocked Sam Crosa's 32-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter.

Video Play Button CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Right Arrow Icon

In addition to his blocked kick, Young was credited with three tackles and 1.5 sacks.

He would've had an even bigger day if he hadn't dropped what was an easy interception following a deflection in the first half.

A core muscle injury robbed Nick Bosa of much of his junior year. He appeared in three games before eventually shutting it down to focus on the 2019 draft.

When it comes to Young, Buckeyes fans should take some time every Saturday to just sit back and appreciate what he's doing for the OSU defensive line.

What's Next?

Ohio State opens Big Ten play Sept. 14 on the road against Indiana. Cincinnati returns home for a date with Miami (Ohio) next week.