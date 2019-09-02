2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Picks Before the Regular Season Kicks Off

0 of 32

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

There is no better way to kick off the start of the college football and NFL seasons than by getting an early jump on the 2020 draft season with a new mock draft.

And this is timely, too. Andrew Luck's retirement will have the Indianapolis Colts at least evaluating the quarterback position for the first time since before they drafted Peyton Manning given how much of a slam dunk Luck was as the No. 1 overall pick in 2012.

It's not just Luck, though. Melvin Gordon III and Ezekiel Elliott continue to hold out and seek new contracts, which could create positions of need for their respective teams next offseason. Could the Los Angeles Chargers or Dallas Cowboys dip into a strong running back class to draft the future at the position instead of paying a huge contract to their established stars? It wouldn't be a surprise.

As the 2020 draft class sets up, one thing is clear: This will be a year dominated by quarterbacks, wide receivers and secondary players. That's great news, as many clubs like the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans and maybe the Colts start a serious evaluation of their passers and look to college for a potential answer.

Who goes first? With the draft order based on updated Super Bowl odds from Caesar's Palace, the Dolphins are on the clock.