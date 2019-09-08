EPL Week 5 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

After a hiatus for the international break, the 2019-20 Premier League season gets back under way next weekend.

League leaders Liverpool kick off the fifth round of action on Saturday when they host Newcastle United at Anfield, while defending champions Manchester City visit Norwich City.

Manchester United will be aiming to break a three-match winless run when they host Leicester City, and Chelsea visit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here is the Week 5 schedule in full, along with picks for every match and a closer look at the weekend's key players:

Saturday, September 14

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United (Liverpool)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley (Draw)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Leicester City (United)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Sheffield United vs. Southampton (Southampton)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace (Spurs)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea (Draw)

5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich City vs. Manchester City (Man City)

Sunday, September 15

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Everton (Everton)

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Arsenal (Draw)

Monday, September 16

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Aston Villa vs. West Ham United (West Ham)

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Only four matches into the new season, Liverpool's superlative front three of Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have already found fine form.

Between them they have scored seven of the Reds' 12 goals as they have made a perfect start to the campaign with four wins on the bounce.

In Liverpool's last outing against Burnley, though, Mane was visibly furious when he left the pitch in the 85th minute, apparently due to Salah's failure to set him up for the Reds' potential fourth goal moments earlier.

There will be concerns among Liverpool fans about the relationship between two of their star forwards:

But any lingering issues could be solved with another victory against Newcastle.

The Magpies started the new season with back-to-back defeats but then beat Spurs away before getting a point against Watford last time out.

They will set up deep against Liverpool at Anfield, meaning the hosts will have to be clinical in breaking them down.

Mane, Firmino and Salah have more than enough ability to do just that, and if they are anywhere near their best, Liverpool should win comfortably.

But it will be crucial for Mane to prove that his angry outburst at Burnley was an anomaly in order to prevent it becoming a bigger issue.

Harry Maguire, Manchester United

The Red Devils made a superb start to the new campaign with a 4-0 home win over Chelsea.

In that match, £80 million summer signing Maguire made a fine debut:

Since, though, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have failed to keep any more clean sheets as they have dropped points against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

In the home defeat to Palace, Maguire was at fault for Jordan Ayew's opener:

If United are ever going to be able to compete again at the top of the Premier League table, they must tighten their defence.

Maguire has the quality to be a hugely important player for the Red Devils in their rebuild, and he will be eager to make his presence known against former club Leicester on Saturday.

He will be very familiar with the danger posed by the likes of Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Marc Albrighton.

Given the quality of United's attack, if Maguire can help his new side keep a clean sheet, they should pick up their second win of the season.