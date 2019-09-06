Javier Hernandez, Mexico Dominate USA Men's Soccer 3-0 in 2019 Friendly

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Javier Hernandez scored a 21st-minute goal, and Erick Gutierrez and Uriel Antuna added second-half tallies, leading the Mexican men's national soccer team to its most dominant victory over the United States in 10 years with a 3-0 victory at MetLife Stadium on Friday.

Mexico had 10 shots compared to the Americans' six, but both sides had four shots on goal. El Tri made the most of their opportunities, however, starting with Hernandez's header after a beautiful nutmeg and pass from Jesus Corona:

Hernandez provided the excellent finish, but Corona did well to move past two USMNT defenders and help give Mexico the early edge.

Neither team had a shot on goal until the next score, which occurred in the 77th minute after a turnover on the American end:

Gutierrez was in the right place at the right time after the giveaway, leading to his first career goal.

Mexico amped up the pressure just five minutes later, when Hirving Lozano sliced down the sideline and found a wide-open Uriel Antuna on the far side for its third goal:

The match's final dramatic moment occurred in the 88th minute, when Mexican goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco stopped a Josh Sargent penalty kick.

The evening ended with the USMNT struggling for answers after suffering its worst loss to Mexico since a 5-0 defeat in the 2009 Gold Cup.

Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution gave due credit to Mexico's talent but wondered how many American players would be good enough to suit up for El Tri:

Nicholas Mendola of NBC Sports wrote that Mexico is "miles ahead of the United States at this stage," and Herculez Gomez of ESPN even questioned the team's personality.

The 2019 slate only gets harder for the United States as it faces Uruguay, which is FIFA's No. 5 team, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis for a friendly Tuesday.

Mexico will play Argentina in San Antonio on the same day.