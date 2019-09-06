Javier Hernandez, Mexico Dominate USA Men's Soccer 3-0 in 2019 Friendly

Javier Hernandez, Mexico Dominate USA Men's Soccer 3-0 in 2019 FriendlySeptember 7, 2019
Javier Hernandez scored a 21st-minute goal, and Erick Gutierrez and Uriel Antuna added second-half tallies, leading the Mexican men's national soccer team to its most dominant victory over the United States in 10 years with a 3-0 victory at MetLife Stadium on Friday.
Mexico had 10 shots compared to the Americans' six, but both sides had four shots on goal. El Tri made the most of their opportunities, however, starting with Hernandez's header after a beautiful nutmeg and pass from Jesus Corona:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
TECATITO ➡️ CHICHARITO! 👀 Corona takes Dest to school on the right wing and feeds Mexico's all-time leading scorer for the opening goal. #USAvMEX https://t.co/WM2YXqNLEi
Hernandez provided the excellent finish, but Corona did well to move past two USMNT defenders and help give Mexico the early edge.
Neither team had a shot on goal until the next score, which occurred in the 77th minute after a turnover on the American end:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Dos a Cero. To Mexico. 🇲🇽 Erick Gutierrez doubles the lead just moments after coming on thanks to a bad giveaway from the USMNT! #USAvMEX https://t.co/5BiIm2OvTO
Gutierrez was in the right place at the right time after the giveaway, leading to his first career goal.
Mexico amped up the pressure just five minutes later, when Hirving Lozano sliced down the sideline and found a wide-open Uriel Antuna on the far side for its third goal:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
IT'S THREE FOR MEXICO! 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 Lozano sets up Antuna, and it's good night for the USMNT. #USAvMEX https://t.co/vDggCr1zIY
The match's final dramatic moment occurred in the 88th minute, when Mexican goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco stopped a Josh Sargent penalty kick.
The evening ended with the USMNT struggling for answers after suffering its worst loss to Mexico since a 5-0 defeat in the 2009 Gold Cup.
Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution gave due credit to Mexico's talent but wondered how many American players would be good enough to suit up for El Tri:
Doug Roberson @DougRobersonAJC
I’ve asked this before: how many players on this #USMNT roster are good enough now to make this #ElTri roster? Pulisic and.....who else? That’s the gap. It’s very, very wide.
Nicholas Mendola of NBC Sports wrote that Mexico is "miles ahead of the United States at this stage," and Herculez Gomez of ESPN even questioned the team's personality.
herculez gomez @herculezg
Those who miss a penalty are the ones with the stones to take a penalty. @joshsargent is 19 years old and wanted to take it... 19. This team needs more personality.. It has a weak mentality. It’s soft. #USMNT
The 2019 slate only gets harder for the United States as it faces Uruguay, which is FIFA's No. 5 team, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis for a friendly Tuesday.
Mexico will play Argentina in San Antonio on the same day.
