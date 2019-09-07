Finland vs. Italy: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Group J leaders Italy take on second-placed Finland on Sunday in a UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifier at the Ratina Stadium in Tampere.

The Azzurri have a 100 per cent record after five games and secured a 2-0 win over Finland when the two sides met at the start of qualifying in March.

That defeat is the only time Finland have dropped points in Group J. Markku Kanerva's team have won their last four games in a row without conceding a goal.

Date: Sunday, 8 September

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), TUDN En Vivo (U.S.), ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Finland 9-2, Draw 5-2, Italy 71-100

Match Preview

Italy are favourites to maintain their perfect record in qualifying against Finland and head into the match fresh from Thursday's hard-fought 3-1 win over Armenia.

The Azzurri possess a good record against Finland. They have won 12 of the 14 previous matches between the two sides, racking up 34 goals along the way, per UEFA.

Roberto Mancini remains without the injured Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Bryan Cristante and Lorenzo Insigne for Sunday's match and will also have to cope without midfielder Marco Verratti due to suspension:

Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi is likely to replace Verratti in the starting XI, while Lorenzo Pellegrini could also start after coming off the bench to put Italy ahead against Armenia last time out.

In-form striker Andrea Belotti should continue up front after a bright start to the season:

However, Finland also possess a forward in red-hot form in the shape of Norwich City's Teemu Pukki. The 29-year-old has five goals in four appearances for the Canaries and has been nominated for August's Premier League player of the month award:

Pukki was also on target in Finland's win over Greece on Thursday. The Norwich striker scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot on 54 minutes.

His strike means he now has six goals in his last five games for club and country and will hope he can end his side's goal drought against Italy. Finland have not scored in the last six meetings between the two nations.

Both teams head into the match on a strong run of form, and a win for the hosts would take them level on points with Italy. However, Italy look to have the stronger squad and should have enough quality to pick up all three points and extend their lead at the top of the group.