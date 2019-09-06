Rosenhaus Talks Antonio Brown's Raiders Future, Relationship with Mayock, Gruden

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Antonio Brown, appeared on ESPN's First Take on Friday to discuss the situation involving the wide receiver's relationship with the Oakland Raiders.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday the Raiders plan to suspend Brown after he was involved in a "heated exchange" with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday.

Rosenhaus didn't get into specifics about what happened but said Brown is "looking forward to putting this stuff behind him" because "he wants to play football."

Rosenhaus added Brown has a "very good" relationship with Jon Gruden, though he declined to address how the star wideout feels about Mayock:

"I'm not going to get into his relationship with Mike Mayock, but I will say that we're hopeful that that will be a good one as well. It has been in the past; it can be in the future. Listen, the NFL is a workplace and in workplace environments, not everything is perfect. And Antonio is a new player on this football team and we're trying to make it a very good relationship across the board.

"But what is very common in a new relationship is you try to get things in a good place, and it takes time. Antonio has played his entire career with the Steelers. Everything with the Raiders is new: the coaches, the players, the environment. It's a big adjustment for him, and we're trying to get that to be in a very good place. Sometimes that's not easy, sometimes that's a process and we're in the process of making that hopefully a good one that lasts for a long time. Right now that's something that is still in the works."

