Title Teams We Can't Let NBA History Forget

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Some teams will forever be remembered in the minds of NBA fans.

The Showtime Los Angeles Lakers. Michael Jordan's multiple three-peat Chicago Bulls. The Golden State Warriors of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

This article isn't about those teams. Instead, we need to shine a light on the champions who made brief yet important title runs.

Some of these franchises have rarely been in the spotlight, even after hoisting a trophy. Others have been overshadowed by superstars of the era or sandwiched between dynasties. Others still may have been given proper attention at the time but are in danger of being slowly forgotten about as decades pass.

These are the NBA champions we not only need to appreciate but also need to make sure don't get forgotten over time.