England vs. Bulgaria: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

England resume their 2020 European Championship qualifying campaign on Saturday against Bulgaria at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions have won both of their qualifying fixtures in Group A comfortably and are heavy favourites to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Bulgaria are winless in their four qualifiers and have lost their last two fixtures against Kosovo and the Czech Republic, respectively.

Date: Saturday, 7 September

Time: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), TUDN En Vivo (U.S.), ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: ITV (UK), TUDN USA (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): England 1-10, Draw 19-2, Bulgaria 20-1

Match Preview

England have cruised through qualifying by beating Montenegro 5-1 and Czech Republic 5-0, and another big win is expected on Saturday.

Manager Gareth Southgate could use the game to hand some of the more inexperienced players in his squad some game time against one of Group A's weaker teams.

Uncapped trio Tyrone Mings, Mason Mount and James Maddison will all be hoping to feature for the senior national team for the first time.

Football writer Simon Peach shared Southgate's squad:

England have been hit by one withdrawal already. Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has left the squad due to a back injury, and Southgate has opted not to bring in a replacement, per BBC Sport.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also earned a recall and will be hoping to represent the national team for the first time since May 2018.

Southgate has talked about what the 26-year-old can add to his team:

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will be captain and should feature in attack alongside the in-form Raheem Sterling.

The Manchester City star has bagged five Premier League goals in four outings and four of England's 10 goals in qualifying so far:

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford are also in contention to complete the attack.

England have never lost to Bulgaria in 10 meetings between the two teams. They have won six and drawn four of those games and will be expected to claim another convincing win at Wembley.