Colts Owner Jim Irsay Recently Turned Down $3.2 Billion Offer to Sell Team

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay turned down a $3.2 billion offer from an unknown bidder, according to the Indianapolis Star's Joel A. Erickson and Nat Newell.

A Colts spokesperson confirmed the offer to the Star and said the team isn't for sale.

Had Irsay accepted the offer, it would've been the biggest price ever paid for an NFL franchise. David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers from Jerry Richardson for a little over $2.2 billion in July 2018.

Forbes released Wednesday its valuations for all 32 NFL teams. The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable at $5.5 billion, with the Colts sitting 20th at $2.65 billion.

The Irsay family has owned the Colts since 1972 when Robert Irsay bought the Los Angeles Rams and exchanged their franchise rights in return for the Colts. He also orchestrated the Colts' relocation from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984.

Jim Irsay assumed control of the team upon his father's death in 1997.