Colts Owner Jim Irsay Recently Turned Down $3.2 Billion Offer to Sell Team

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 18: Jim Irsay the owner of the Indaianpolis Colts speaks to the fans at Reggie Wayne's induction to the Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay turned down a $3.2 billion offer from an unknown bidder, according to the Indianapolis Star's Joel A. Erickson and Nat Newell.

A Colts spokesperson confirmed the offer to the Star and said the team isn't for sale.

Had Irsay accepted the offer, it would've been the biggest price ever paid for an NFL franchise. David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers from Jerry Richardson for a little over $2.2 billion in July 2018.

Forbes released Wednesday its valuations for all 32 NFL teams. The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable at $5.5 billion, with the Colts sitting 20th at $2.65 billion.

The Irsay family has owned the Colts since 1972 when Robert Irsay bought the Los Angeles Rams and exchanged their franchise rights in return for the Colts. He also orchestrated the Colts' relocation from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984.

Jim Irsay assumed control of the team upon his father's death in 1997.

Related

    Colts owner Jim Irsay turned down $3.2 billion offer for team

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts owner Jim Irsay turned down $3.2 billion offer for team

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Colts claim Jim Irsay turned down $3.2 billion offer for the team

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts claim Jim Irsay turned down $3.2 billion offer for the team

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Insider: Colts RB Marlon Mack saw Ezekiel Elliott's new contract and hopes he’s next

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Insider: Colts RB Marlon Mack saw Ezekiel Elliott's new contract and hopes he’s next

    Jim Ayello
    via Indianapolis Star

    T.Y. Hilton says “this team is good” with or without Andrew Luck

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    T.Y. Hilton says “this team is good” with or without Andrew Luck

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk