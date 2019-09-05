San Marino vs. Belgium: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JUNE 11: Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium celebrates after scoring a goal with Romelu Lukaku of Belgium during the 2020 UEFA European Championships group I qualifying match between Belgium and Scotland at King Baudouin Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Frank Abbeloos/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images)
MB Media/Getty Images

Belgium are fancied to beat San Marino emphatically when the two teams meet in a Group I qualifier for UEFA Euro 2020 on Friday.

The Red Devils are heavy favourites at the San Marino Stadium, but the absence of Eden and Thorgan Hazard through injury could blunt their creative output from wide areas. However, Roberto Martinez will still be able to call on ample talent in midfield and forward areas.

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will give Belgium enough attacking impetus to run out comfortable winners.

Date: Friday, September 6

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (Red Button). 

Live Stream: Sky Go. ESPN+. fuboTV.

Odds

  • San Marino: 750-1
  • Belgium: 1-200
  • Draw: 80-1

Odds per Oddschecker.

Real Madrid winger Hazard is still getting over a muscle strain, while his brother Thorgan, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, has a rib injury, per BBC Sport.

It means the creative burden will rest with De Bruyne. Fortunately for Martinez, the 28-year-old has started his club season manufacturing chances for fun:

De Bruyne will have the freedom to let his vision and range unlock the San Marino defence at will. He will be ably protected by the industry and ingenuity of Wolverhampton Wanderers enforcer Leander Dendoncker and Leicester City schemer Youri Tielemans.

Further forward, Leandro Trossard may try to replace Hazard's influence from the flanks. The former Genk star has made a prolific beginning to his career with Brighton & Hove Albion:

Trossard and De Bruyne can keep the supply lines open to Lukaku. His pace and power will be too much for a San Marino defence already guilty of conceding 20 goals through four qualifiers. 

