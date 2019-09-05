Germany vs. Netherlands: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

VI-Images/Getty Images

Germany hosts the Netherlands in a Group C qualifier for UEFA Euro 2020 at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion on Friday.

Die Mannschaft trail Northern Ireland in the group but have played a game less. Germany have still won three times in as many matches, while the Netherlands have taken just three points from two games.

Both squads have their issues, with Germany missing injured Manchester City forward Leroy Sane and Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who is recovering from a knee problem. Joachim Low can at least call on rising talents in attack, such as Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry and versatile forward Timo Werner of RB Leipzig.

The Netherlands look solid at the back thanks to the presence of Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. Yet Donyell Malen may be required to carry the attacking load for Ronald Koeman's team after receiving a first international call-up recently.

Germany should have the psychological edge, having won 3-2 in Amsterdam back in March.

Date: Friday, September 6

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Mix.

Live Stream: Sky Go. ESPN+. fuboTV.

Odds

Germany: 1-1

Netherlands: 11-4

Draw: 3-1

Odds per Oddschecker.

Malen has merited his inclusion in Koeman's squad thanks to the rapid rise he's enjoyed at PSV Eindhoven:

Having previously been a member of the academies of both Ajax and Arsenal, 20-year-old Malen has the technical quality and eye for goal to punish Germany's defence. Die Mannschaft lack pace and discipline at the back without Rudiger.

By contrast, the Netherlands have the power and authority of Van Dijk. He leads a unit amply protected by Liverpool team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield.

Even so, Germany have the talent in forwards areas to expose Van Dijk and Co. Toni Kroos will ensure there is ample vision and goal threat from the engine room, while Gnabry has taken his game up a notch or two during his time with Die Roten.

Gnabry's pace and flair will form a potent combination with the finishing quality of Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz:

Germany have the firepower to overwhelm the Netherlands' defence from wide areas and earn a comfortable win on home soil.