NBA 2K20: Player Ratings for Top Stars at Each Position

The 2019 NBA season is still over a month away, but virtual NBA basketball will be back once September 6 hits. Following the biggest offseason roster shakeup in league history, NBA 2K returns with NBA 2K20, and it is...exciting.

So you can start getting ready to beat some newbies online, here are the top ratings for the league's stars at each position.

Point Guard

1. Stephen Curry, GSW: 95 Overall

2. Damian Lillard, POR: 92 Overall

3. Kyrie Irving, BKN: 91 Overall

4. Russell Westbrook, HOU: 90 Overall

5. Kemba Walker, BOS: 88 Overall

6. Ben Simmons, PHI: 87 Overall

7. D'Angelo Russell, GSW: 87 Overall

8. Mike Conley, UTA: 87 Overall

9. De'Aaron Fox, SAC: 86 Overall

10. John Wall, WAS: 86 Overall

One thing really sticks out here: The Warriors have two point guards rated in the top 10, and that is going to be very fun.

Other than that, it's great to see young upstarts like Russell and Fox make their way into the top 10. As the season progresses, though, don't be surprised if Jrue Holiday (86 overall) or Chris Paul (85 overall) make their way up and surpass some of these cats.

Shooting Guard

1. James Harden, HOU: 96 Overall

2. Klay Thompson, GSW: 89 Overall

3. Donovan Mitchell, UTA: 88 Overall

4. Jimmy Butler, MIA: 88 Overall

5. Bradley Beal, WAS: 87 Overall

6. C.J. McCollum, POR: 87 Overall

7. DeMar DeRozan, SAS: 87 Overall

8. Luka Doncic, DAL: 87 Overall

9. Victor Oladipo, IND: 87 Overall

10. Devin Booker, PHX: 86 Overall

We are not sure if Jimmy Butler has seen 2K's ratings yet, or, if he has, we're not sure if the scrimmage against 2K's raters has been scheduled yet.

Aside from Harden, there's a ton of parity among shooting guards. Jimmy might think he's a cut above the rest, but he'll have to prove it as Miami's top dog this year. At 85 overall, the Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton just barely misses the top 10—but lanky shooters are OP in 2K so it wouldn't be surprising if he still felt more effective than a smaller shooting guard like McCollum or Mitchell.

Small Forward

1. LeBron James, LAL: 97 Overall

2. Kawhi Leonard, LAC: 97 Overall

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL: 96 Overall

4. Kevin Durant, BKN: 96 Overall

5. Paul George, LAC: 93 Overall

6. Jayson Tatum, BOS: 85 Overall

7. Bojan Bogdanovic, SF: 83 Overall

8. Danilo Gallinari, OKC: 83 Overall

9. Brandon Ingram NOP: 81 Overall

10. Rudy Gay, SAS: 81 Overall

Like agaricus bisporus, also known as the portobello mushroom, the NBA 2K small forward class is top-heavy. Five of the league's highest rated players are small forwards—before guys like Bogdanovic, Gallinari and Gay round out the top 10.

With Bogdanovic (30), Gallinari (31) and Gay (33) all north of 30 years old, look for some younger wings to boost their overalls and chip into the top 10 as the season runs its course. Tatum's running mate, Jaylen Brown, is a strong bet to do so, as is the ever-hyped Zion Williamson.

Power Forward

1. Anthony Davis, LAL: 94 Overall

2. Blake Griffin, DET: 88 Overall

3. Kristaps Porzingis, DAL: 87 Overall

4. LaMarcus Aldridge, SAS: 87 Overall

5. Pascal Siakam, TOR: 87 Overall

6. Draymond Green, GSW: 86 Overall

7. Tobias Harris, PHI: 85 Overall

8. John Collins, ATL: 84 Overall

9. Kyle Kuzma, LAL: 84 Overall

10. Julius Randle, NYK: 83 Overall

Like Seattle's Space Needle, the NBA 2K power forward class is top-heavy—but only at the tippy top. After Anthony Davis, no power forwards are rated above 90. But, unless your team's front court is obnoxiously stout, he'll probably be playing center anyway.

After the top seven power forwards, the class feels like a mess. Despite inconsistencies last season, Collins and Kuzma got rewarded for the brighter side of their play. A great candidate to jump into this top 10 will be Domantas Sabonis (81 overall), whose scoring, rebounding and assist averages have increased each season in the league—priming another jump, at 23 years old and in his fourth season. Another is Jaren Jackson Jr., if he continues being listed at PF instead of C.

Center

1. Joel Embiid, PHI: 91 Overall

2. Nikola Jokic, DEN: 90 Overall

3. Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN: 89 Overall

4. Rudy Gobert, UTA: 88 Overall

5. Andre Drummond, DET: 86 Overall

6. Nikola Vucevic, ORL: 86 Overall

7. Al Horford, PHI: 85 Overall

8. Clint Capela, HOU: 85 Overall

9. Jusuf Nurkic, POR: 83 Overall

10. Deandre Ayton, PHC: 82 Overall

Will Ayton move up the rankings by midseason? Will Gobert feel personally attacked by his rating? Maybe if they hit some threes this season, they'll be able to rise up and contend with the versatile likes of Embiid, Jokic and Towns.

The most surprising player to miss out on the top 10 here? Myles Turner (82 overall). He shot 38.8 percent from three last season while averaging 2.7 blocks, which should be a perfect blend of offense and defense for 2K where we don't have to worry about his decision-making. Purely for the potential volume of points and blocks, Mitchell Robinson's 2K rating (79 overall) will be fun to watch this year as the New York Knicks struggle along their rebuild.