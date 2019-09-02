Fantasy Alert: Andy Reid Sees LeSean McCoy, Damien Williams as Co-Starters

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Fantasy football enthusiasts who spent an early-round pick on Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams got a dose of bad news Monday, as head coach Andy Reid said he viewed Williams and LeSean McCoy as co-starters.

It may be a great situation for the Chiefs offense, but it isn't ideal for fantasy players.

Williams went from a legitimate RB2 before the addition of Shady to a possible fringe flex option, depending on how the timeshare shakes out. According to projections from ESPN's Mike Clay, Williams should remain the more impactful player, though a large part of that will come from his potential role in the passing game and from touchdown production:

The addition of McCoy—and Reid's comments Monday—also seem to suggest that the Chiefs were never comfortable relying on Williams as a feature back.

McCoy, who's familiar with Reid's offense from their time together in Philadelphia, received $3 million in guaranteed money, while Williams received only $1.6 million in his two-year extension with the team. That indicates McCoy is going to get his touches.

McCoy, 31, finished with a career-low 514 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games with the Buffalo Bills last year. However, he was playing on a toothless Buffalo offense devoid of game-breaking weapons for defenses to worry about.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, star tight end Travis Kelce, explosive wideout Tyreek Hill and dynamic rookie Mecole Hardman. McCoy will have bigger holes to run through, and he'll be given more opportunities to make plays in space in Kansas City.

However, a co-starter situation is rarely fruitful for two players from a fantasy perspective.

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II were one such exception with the New Orleans Saints, while Sony Michel and James White each had solid seasons for the New England Patriots last year. And offenses like Kansas City's are a gold mine in fantasy.

But this projects to be a risky timeshare, especially because rookie Darwin Thompson looms large after a promising summer. By the end of the season, Williams and McCoy might find themselves in a three-player platoon.

Both Williams and McCoy should absolutely be rostered. But at this point, neither is more than a weekly flex consideration. Until their roles are better solidified, consider them each low-end RB3s or RB4s.

