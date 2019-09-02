Fantasy Alert: Andy Reid Sees LeSean McCoy, Damien Williams as Co-Starters

Fantasy Alert: Andy Reid Sees LeSean McCoy, Damien Williams as Co-StartersSeptember 2, 2019
Fantasy football enthusiasts who spent an early-round pick on Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams got a dose of bad news Monday, as head coach Andy Reid said he viewed Williams and LeSean McCoy as co-starters.
Arrowhead Pride @ArrowheadPride
Full Andy Reid press conference after the #Chiefs sign RB LeSean McCoy: https://t.co/6SBP4SCnin
Matt Derrick @mattderrick
Reid says he considers both Damien Williams and McCoy to be starters. "its a great situation for both them and the football team."
It may be a great situation for the Chiefs offense, but it isn't ideal for fantasy players.
Williams went from a legitimate RB2 before the addition of Shady to a possible fringe flex option, depending on how the timeshare shakes out. According to projections from ESPN's Mike Clay, Williams should remain the more impactful player, though a large part of that will come from his potential role in the passing game and from touchdown production:
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
Updated 2019 Chiefs backfield projections #ClayProjections https://t.co/wrxmsovTEt
The addition of McCoy—and Reid's comments Monday—also seem to suggest that the Chiefs were never comfortable relying on Williams as a feature back.
McCoy, who's familiar with Reid's offense from their time together in Philadelphia, received $3 million in guaranteed money, while Williams received only $1.6 million in his two-year extension with the team. That indicates McCoy is going to get his touches.
Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield
The good news for Damien Williams: The Chiefs use zone runs as the base of their rushing attack, and there is no doubt McCoy struggled last season. Per PFF, McCoy averaged 3.1 YPC on inside & outside zone runs last year — tying LeGarrette Blount for second-worst among RBs.
Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield
My view: Williams and McCoy share the early-down carries and Williams out-snaps McCoy on passing downs. No clue on goal-line split. Darwin Thompson remains one of the highest upside stashes in case of injury or ineffectiveness, too. He made so many defenders miss this preseason.
McCoy, 31, finished with a career-low 514 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games with the Buffalo Bills last year. However, he was playing on a toothless Buffalo offense devoid of game-breaking weapons for defenses to worry about.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, have reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, star tight end Travis Kelce, explosive wideout Tyreek Hill and dynamic rookie Mecole Hardman. McCoy will have bigger holes to run through, and he'll be given more opportunities to make plays in space in Kansas City.
However, a co-starter situation is rarely fruitful for two players from a fantasy perspective.
Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II were one such exception with the New Orleans Saints, while Sony Michel and James White each had solid seasons for the New England Patriots last year. And offenses like Kansas City's are a gold mine in fantasy.
But this projects to be a risky timeshare, especially because rookie Darwin Thompson looms large after a promising summer. By the end of the season, Williams and McCoy might find themselves in a three-player platoon.
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
Chiefs RB Damien Williams ranked 51st out of 72 RBs in @PFF Elusive Rating last season (incl. playoffs) LeSean McCoy ranked 61st. Rookie Darwin Thompson had the best elusiveness profile in the 2019 rookie class. #FileItAway
Both Williams and McCoy should absolutely be rostered. But at this point, neither is more than a weekly flex consideration. Until their roles are better solidified, consider them each low-end RB3s or RB4s.
