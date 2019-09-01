Inter's Romelu Lukaku Faces Racial Abuse After Scoring Game-Winner vs. Cagliari

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2019

MILAN, ITALY - AUGUST 26: Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale gestures during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and US Lecce at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on August 26, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku suffered racist abuse during Sunday's Serie A fixture at Cagliari, where he scored the winner in a 2-1 result for Antonio Conte's side.

Lukaku converted a spot-kick in the 72nd minute in what would prove the match-winning goal. Broadcaster Matteo Bonetti described the racist abuse occurred before and during the build to his decisive strike:

Sportswriter Andrew Cesare noted this is far from the first such racist incident that's occurred in Serie A in recent times:

Lautaro Martinez scored Inter's first goal at Cagliari, who escaped sanctioning in May despite evidence showing then-Juventus striker Moise Kean suffered racist abuse from their fans, per BBC Sport.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

