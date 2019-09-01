Inter's Romelu Lukaku Faces Racial Abuse After Scoring Game-Winner vs. Cagliari

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku suffered racist abuse during Sunday's Serie A fixture at Cagliari, where he scored the winner in a 2-1 result for Antonio Conte's side.

Lukaku converted a spot-kick in the 72nd minute in what would prove the match-winning goal. Broadcaster Matteo Bonetti described the racist abuse occurred before and during the build to his decisive strike:

Sportswriter Andrew Cesare noted this is far from the first such racist incident that's occurred in Serie A in recent times:

Lautaro Martinez scored Inter's first goal at Cagliari, who escaped sanctioning in May despite evidence showing then-Juventus striker Moise Kean suffered racist abuse from their fans, per BBC Sport.

