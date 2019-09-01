Arsenal Fight Back to Earn 2-2 Draw vs. Tottenham in North London Derby

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2019

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C) and Arsenal's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi (R) celebrate after Aubameyang latched onto Guendouzi's pass to score their second goal to equalise 2-2 during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 1, 2019. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

The first north London derby of the season ended in a 2-2 draw on Sunday after hosts Arsenal fought back from two goals down to share the spoils at the Emirates Stadium.  

Christian Eriksen put the visitors ahead after scoring his 50th Tottenham goal at the Emirates Stadium, and Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot to compound their misery before half-time. 

Alexandre Lacazette responded to halve the deficit before the break, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was well-placed to equalise with 20 minutes remaining.

Arsenal were the team who looked more likely to snatch a late winner following their disastrous start, with Spurs ultimately glad to leave the Emirates with a point. 

           

What's Next?

Tottenham will look forward to their home return against Crystal Palace following the international break (Saturday, Sept. 14), while Arsenal travel to Watford when the Premier League resumes (Sunday, Sept. 15).

       

