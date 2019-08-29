Colts Rumors: Cassel, Weeden, Osweiler Considered After Andrew Luck's Retirement

Jose Juarez/Associated Press

Matt Cassel, Brandon Weeden and Brock Osweiler reportedly headline the group of free-agent quarterbacks who've visited with the Indianapolis Colts since the stunning retirement of Andrew Luck.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Thursday but noted the Colts may wait until they see which QBs are cut by other teams before signing a veteran backup for Jacoby Brissett.

Luck opted to retire after dealing with a constant cycle of injuries and rehab, which included missing the entire 2017 season because of a lingering shoulder injury. He returned to post terrific numbers in 2018 with 4,593 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, but he missed this year's training camp with calf and ankle issues.

So the Colts, who were viewed as a potential Super Bowl contender if the Stanford product was healthy, now head into the 2019 campaign with plenty of uncertainty.

Brissett has completed 59.1 percent of his career throws with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions across 23 appearances with Indy and the New England Patriots.

"It's always prepare like you're the starter from Day 1 with me," Brissett told reporters. "It was more so the shock he won't be here."

It's not guaranteed Brissett will produce at a high enough level to warrant keeping the starting job for the entire season, so the backup the Colts sign could very well see the field in 2019.

Cassel, another former Patriots draft pick, has played for six different teams since leaving New England in 2009. He last started more than one game in a season in 2015 when he made seven starts for the Dallas Cowboys, but he finished with five TDs and seven picks.

Weeden failed to reach expectations after the Cleveland Browns selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft. He's tossed 31 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 35 career appearances and hasn't started a game since 2015.

Osweiler was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2012 as the potential heir apparent for Peyton Manning. He couldn't live up to that billing, but he's been the most active member of the Colts' tryout trio with 30 starts over the last four years between the Broncos, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.

None of them are overly inspiring options, so Indianapolis is smart in seeing who becomes available as teams cut their rosters down to 53 players following Thursday's preseason finales.