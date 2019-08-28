Yankees News: OF Clint Frazier Will 'Probably' Be September Call-Up

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Outfielder Clint Frazier could be making a return to the New York Yankees when rosters expand.

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Aaron Boone said Wednesday Frazier will "probably" be a September call-up when teams are allowed to carry 40 players.

Frazier hasn't played for the Yankees since being demoted to Triple-A on June 16 when they acquired Edwin Encarnacion from the Seattle Mariners.

After being sent back down to the minors, Frazier sounded surprised and upset by the decision.

"This is the reality of things," he said, via Newsday's Erik Boland. "Guess I'm facing reality right now. It's a tough pill to swallow. It's never fun, especially with how much I've felt like I've contributed to this team."

The Yankees have had a logjam in the outfield throughout this season, even with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks currently on the injured list. Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, Cameron Maybin and Mike Tauchman are currently rotating in the lineup for Boone.

Frazier can make an impact for the Yankees down the stretch if he gets called up. The 24-year-old hit .283/.330/.513 with 11 homers in 191 at-bats before his demotion. He could also put himself in the mix for a spot on New York's playoff roster with a strong finish.