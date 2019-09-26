Astros' Carlos Correa Out vs. Angels with Back Injury, Hopeful for Playoffs

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will miss his team's season-closing series with the Los Angeles Angels due to a back injury, per manager AJ Hinch on Thursday.

Hinch told reporters the team is hopeful that he'll return for the playoffs, which begin for Houston on October 4.

Correa was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners and has not taken the field since. Houston visits the Angels for four games from Thursday through Sunday.

The 25-year-old has 21 home runs, 59 RBI and a .926 OPS in 75 games for the 104-54 Astros, who sport MLB's best record.

The 2015 American League Rookie of the Year and 2017 All-Star has been sensational at times, even helping lead the Astros to the 2017 World Series championship.

Unfortunately, numerous injuries have kept him sidelined for large chunks of time over the past couple of years.

A rib fracture suffered during an in-home massage forced him onto the 60-day disabled list in 2019 and then back stiffness put Correa on the 10-day injured list in August. He missed 25 games for the latter ailment before returning on Sept. 17.

Correa also missed over a month with a back injury in 2018, and a torn left thumb ligament sidelined the Puerto Rico native for nearly two months in 2017.

Houston moved third baseman Alex Bregman to shortstop in their two-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Almedys Diaz played third Tuesday, and Abraham Toro manned the hot corner Wednesday.