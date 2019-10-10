Tom Brady Passes Peyton Manning for 2nd on All-Time Passing Yards List

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Tom Brady passed Peyton Manning to move into second place on the NFL's all-time regular-season passing yards list on Thursday night against the New York Giants.

The 42-year-old quarterback entered the game needing only 18 yards to pass Manning. A completion to Sony Michel in the first quarter did the trick.

Brady overtook Brett Favre for the No. 3 spot with 348 yards in New England's 33-7 Week 5 win over Washington. Drew Brees is the leader, and Brady entered the game 2,922 yards behind the New Orleans Saints signal-caller.

Last season, on Dec. 9, a two-yard toss to Julian Edelman against the Miami Dolphins marked Brady's 580th career touchdown pass in both the regular and postseasons—most in NFL history—and 509th regular-season career touchdown. The latter was enough to best Favre for third on the list for all-time regular-season touchdown passes.

Brady entered Thursday second only to Manning (539) with 527 regular-season touchdown passes.

It's difficult to remember that Brady was once an unknown sixth-round pick (No. 199 overall) out of Michigan.

There are few quarterback-related records the six-time Super Bowl champion hasn't challenged. No signal-caller has won as many titles in NFL history. No player has made as many Super Bowl appearances as Brady (nine). In fact, Brady has a stronghold on Super Bowl records in general.

On top of that, Brady's 14 Pro Bowl nods are tied for the most among all players.

As for leaderboards Brady can still top, he entered Thursday fourth in career completions (6,122) and fourth in career passer rating (97.6).



He should have ample time to keep climbing, as he signed a two-year contract extension with New England ahead of this season.