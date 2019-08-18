Lakers Rumors: LA Granted Permission to Speak with Dwight Howard by Grizzlies

Daniel Johnston/Associated Press

Dwight Howard is reportedly one step closer to reuniting with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Memphis Grizzlies gave the Purple and Gold permission to speak with the big man. Los Angeles needs additional frontcourt depth after DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL during the offseason.

This comes after Charania reported there is "mutual interest" between the Lakers and Howard, who he said Memphis is "expected" to release.

