Lakers Rumors: LA Granted Permission to Speak with Dwight Howard by Grizzlies

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard attempts a free-throw during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Daniel Johnston)
Daniel Johnston/Associated Press

Dwight Howard is reportedly one step closer to reuniting with the Los Angeles Lakers

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Memphis Grizzlies gave the Purple and Gold permission to speak with the big man. Los Angeles needs additional frontcourt depth after DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL during the offseason.

This comes after Charania reported there is "mutual interest" between the Lakers and Howard, who he said Memphis is "expected" to release.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

