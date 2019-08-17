Dodgers' Julio Urias Suspended 20 Games for Violating Domestic Violence Policy

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Major League Baseball announced Saturday that it has suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias for 20 games for violating the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, according to MLB.com's Ken Gurnick.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Urias has already served five games, meaning he must sit out 15 more.

The 23-year-old Urias was arrested in May on suspicion of domestic violence after witnesses told police he shoved a woman he was with, but it was announced in June that no charges would be filed.

According to Richard Winton and Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, the woman later said she fell in a parking lot during an argument.

Urias has pitched in parts of four MLB seasons with the Dodgers, but he has seen the most extensive action of his career this season.

In 27 appearances, including six starts, the lefty is 4-3 with a 2.53 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 67 strikeouts over 67.2 innings pitched.

While Urias began the 2019 campaign as a starter, he has been used almost exclusively out of the bullpen since late April.

Urias has become an important factor for a Dodgers team that owns a somewhat suspect bullpen. Closer Kenley Jansen is having a down year with a 3.66 ERA, and there are no other shutdown options.

Pedro Baez (3.66 ERA) and Yimi Garcia (3.88 ERA) have been decent but far from dominant. Meanwhile, Joe Kelly has struggled to a 4.69 ERA, and the likes of Ross Stripling and Scott Alexander are on the injured list.

Among pitchers with at least 20 relief appearances for the Dodgers this season, Urias owns the best ERA.

With an 82-42 record, the Dodgers hold a 19.5-game lead over the San Francisco Giants for first place in the National League West, meaning they can afford to be without Urias for the time being despite their shaky bullpen.