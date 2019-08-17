Celtics Co-Owner Pagliuca: 'I Almost Crashed My Car' Hearing About Kemba Walker

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Suffice it to say Celtics management is excited about the new talent in Boston.

Celtics principal owner Wyc Grousbeck heaped praise on Kemba Walker during a radio appearance last month, and co-owner Steve Pagliuca appears to have nearly injured himself in excitement over the signing.

"I almost crashed my car when I heard that," Pagliuca said Friday, per Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe.

Walker signed a four-year, $141 million max contract with Boston at the beginning of the free-agency period, effectively replacing Kyrie Irving as the face of the Celtics backcourt.

