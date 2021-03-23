Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Leaves Spring Training Game with Apparent Injury

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. exited Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The nature of Tatis' injury remains unclear, with MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reporting he walked off the field with a team trainer.

"The Padres' star shortstop ranged to his right to make a play, then made a long throw across the diamond to retire Reds second baseman Jonathan India," Cassavell wrote. "Tatis was removed immediately and walked off the field with his hand on his right hip after being assessed by manager Jayce Tingler and a team trainer."

The third-year man established himself as a National League MVP candidate last season with a .277 batting average, 17 home runs and 45 RBI in 59 games. Ultimately, he finished fourth in the voting.

On Aug. 16, 2019, it was announced that Tatis was dealing with a back injury that would cost him the remainder of the 2019 season. Prior to getting shut down, he was enjoying a huge statistical year with a slash line of .317/.379/.590 to go along with 22 home runs, 53 RBI and 16 stolen bases for the up-and-coming Padres.

The son of former Major League third baseman Fernando Tatis, Tatis Jr. seems likely to surpass what his father accomplished in 11 big league seasons with the Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals, Montreal Expos, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.

Tatis Jr. was heralded as one of the top prospects in baseball prior to getting called up, and he didn't disappoint as he is now widely considered the face of the franchise in San Diego along with Manny Machado.

At just 22 years of age, Tatis looks like he is going to be a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate, which is why playing it safe with him from an injury perspective is so important.