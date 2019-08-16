Lakers Rumors: Davis Won't Play 'Big Minutes' at Center After Cousins Injury

As the Los Angeles Lakers look to fill the hole created after center DeMarcus Cousins tore the ACL in his left knee Thursday, forward Anthony Davis reportedly will not see a major change in his role.

According to NBA TV's Jared Greenberg, Los Angeles does not expect Davis to play "big minutes" at center in 2019-20.

      

