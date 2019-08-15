Video: Mets' Pete Alonso Ties NL Rookie HR Record with 451-Foot Blast vs. Braves

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is already the co-owner of the National League rookie home run record—and it's only mid-August.

On Thursday night, Alonso took Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran deep to center field for his record-tying 39th dinger of the season:

That tied the mark set by Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger in 2017. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge holds the MLB rookie record with 52, which was also set in 2017.

Having already earned an All-Star selection, Alonso could ultimately earn the NL Rookie of the Year award.